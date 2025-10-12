Fiery Two Vehicle Highway 29 Crash Claims At Least One Life

At least one person was killed in a violent, fiery traffic crash Saturday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:24 p.m. on Highway 29 south of the paper mill, near Woodbury Circle, and involved a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and a passenger car.

Two people in the SUV (pictured) were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

The rear portion of the car (not pictured) was ripped away, with the front and passenger compartment crossing all lanes of Highway 29 before bursting into flames. One person in the car was pronounced deceased at the scene and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash completely shut down Highway 29 for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the car involved in the wreck until next of kin are notified by FHP.

Pictured: Two people in this SUV were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.