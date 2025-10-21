FDLE Charges Gang Associate With Scheme To Smuggle Drugs Into Prisons Across Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has charged a Miami man with a scheme to smuggle drugs into state prisons in Florida.

FDLE charged Dimy Paraison, 52, with a long list of serious felonies.

The 15-month investigation began in June 2024 when the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) requested FDLE to assist in a drug smuggling investigation. A number of arrests made in Santa Rosa and Escambia County were identified involving the introduction of contraband through inmate visits.

During the investigation, Paraison was identified as an associate of the ZOE Pound Gang, a Haitian Criminal Street Gang. His position was to recruit individuals to smuggle narcotics and other contraband into several Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities throughout Northwest Florida.

Throughout the investigation, agents and DOC staff seized approximately 387 grams of substituted cathinones (bath salts), 1.2kg of marijuana, over 190 grams of Spice (synthetic cannabis), 123 strips of LSD, over 180 grams of methamphetamine, over 500 grams of tobacco, and four cell phones.

In February 2025, Paraison was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on his way to a contraband drop at a DOC Facility. He attempted to flee, and was arrested after a vehicle pursuit. He is currently in custody at Alachua County Jail.

FDLE charged Paraison with

continuing a criminal enterprise (life felony)

introduction of contraband (2nd degree felony)

conspiracy to introduce contraband (3rd degree felony)

conspiracy to traffic controlled substances (1st degree felony)

trafficking in controlled substances (substituted cathinone) (1st degree felony)

trafficking in controlled substances (methamphetamine) (1st degree felony)

possession wits or deliver cannabis (3rd degree felony)

use two-way communication device to facilitate a felony (3rd degree felony)

money laundering (3rd degree felony)

Paraison’s bond was set for $1.5 million. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

FDLE said the investigation is ongoing and active.