Fall Temperatures Arrive: High In The 70s, Low In The 40s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.