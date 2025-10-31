Escambia Hires Firm To Align Quintette Road At Highway 95A

Escambia County has awarded a design services contract for the alignment of Quintette Road at Highway 95A.

The $471,245.45 contract was awarded to Momentum Engineering Group, Inc.

Currently, the east and west legs of Quintette Road are offset approximately 115 feet from one another, creating a hazard for the smooth flow of intersection traffic. There is no available right-of-way for a lateral shift on the west side of the intersection, but the east side has an approximate 100-foot right-of-way, which could accommodate a northerly shift Immediately adjacent to this intersection are a concrete plant, asphalt plant, a high-end vehicle restoration complex, a new residential development, and a new Circle K convenience store under construction on the northeast corner.

The design will also include a new traffic signal and a westbound right-turn lane onto Highway 95A. Momentum will also provide for public input, surveying, construction plan preparation, permitting, bidding assistance, and limited project construction oversight.

The total cost of the alignment project is estimated at $2.375 million for design and construction. Circle K has donated $250,000 and right-of-way toward the improvements. Escambia County has obligated $1.275 million, and Florida Department of Transportation’s Transportation Regional Incentive Program (TRIP) funding of $850,000 is allocated for 2026.

A timeline for the intersection construction work has not been announced.