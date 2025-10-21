Edward ‘Ed’ Fleming Lambert

October 21, 2025

Edward “Ed” Fleming Lambert, age 84, of Irvington, AL, passed away on October 17, 2025, in Atmore, AL. Edward was born on August 22, 1941, to Dubose Collins Lambert and Ruby Lee Woods Lambert in Atmore, AL. Edward served in the United States Army and was a retired master ellectrician.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Opal Burroughs Lambert; and his sister, Frances Marie Lambert Biggs. Ed is survived by his daughters, Cheryll “Cherrie” (Steven) Yarnot of Anchorage, AK and Donna Rider (Rodney Albright) of Wasilla, AK; his brothers, Sherrel Lambert of Atmore, AL and Norman Lambert of Perdido, AL; his grandchildren: Elizabeth Schlueter, Lindsey
Rudolph, and Nicholas Yarnot, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 12 Noon at Johnson- Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joe White officiating. Interment will follow in Woods/Mothershed Cemetery in Atmore, AL, with Military Honors. Active pallbearers will be Norman C. Lambert, Dennis Biggs, Ronnie Lambert, Rodney Biggs, Trent Lambert, John Lambert, Danny Lambert, and Martin Holmes.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 