Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their September Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Lillie Levins and Dean Barrow

1st Grade: Emberly Johnson and Bennett Little

2nd Grade: Nevaeh Carnley and Brooklynn Tamondong

3rd Grade: Kenzie Burkett and Annalee Faulk

4th Grade: Myah Gill and Harper Ellis

5th Grade: Grace McKenna and Evin Levins

Art: Cali Cottrell

Music: Kipton Little

PE: Jonah Levins

