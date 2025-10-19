Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month
October 19, 2025
Byrneville Elementary School recently named their September Students of the Month.
They are:
Kindergarten: Lillie Levins and Dean Barrow
1st Grade: Emberly Johnson and Bennett Little
2nd Grade: Nevaeh Carnley and Brooklynn Tamondong
3rd Grade: Kenzie Burkett and Annalee Faulk
4th Grade: Myah Gill and Harper Ellis
5th Grade: Grace McKenna and Evin Levins
Art: Cali Cottrell
Music: Kipton Little
PE: Jonah Levins
