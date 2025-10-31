Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Is Officially Canceled

The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola 2025 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow scheduled for November 14-15 has been canceled.

One of the largest events in northwest Florida, the annual two-day NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow has been cancelled due to ongoing uncertainty regarding government funding.

“Due to the current funding situation and the lead time required to secure and execute the necessary contracts for performers and support services, cancellation of the 2025 Homecoming Airshow is unavoidable,” NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra ‘Mamasan’ Newman said. “This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact it will have on the community.”

Newman added that event organizers made the decision after careful consideration of the financial requirements associated with executing the large-scale two-day event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Pensacola area.

“The NAS Pensacola staff is devastated they’re unable to bring the community the Airshow they love,” Newman said. “The Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow is a cherished tradition celebrating the military presence and relationship with the wonderful City of Pensacola, the Gulf Coast community and the aviation enthusiasts we look forward to hosting each year.”

The air station’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department said individuals who purchased Preferred Premium Seating tickets will be automatically refunded by Attendstar, the contracted vendor for sales, and should see the refund within a week.

NAS Pensacola said the base remains committed to its relationship with the local community and will evaluate the feasibility of hosting future public events as circumstances allow.

Pictured: The 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Show. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.