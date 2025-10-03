Jay Tops Northview 28-20 In District Matchup (With Gallery)

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 28-20 Friday night, the first time the Royals have won in Bratt since the two teams began district play in 2009.

The Royals were on top for most of the night after an early first-quarter touchdown. Northview’s Tyson Phifer had the first TD for the Chiefs, but the extra point kick was no good. By halftime, the Royals were up 21-6.

After a scoreless third quarter, Chief Caleb Levins scored on a short 3-yard run with about eight minutes to go in the game. With a good two-point conversion from Nate Duffy, the Chiefs narrowed their deficit to 21-14. Levins then returned an interception 32 yards for another Chiefs touchdown, but the two-point attempt fell short.

With the win, Jay improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Rural District. Northview fell to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the district. Jay will host South Choctaw Academy from Alabama next week, while Northview will host Blountstown in a rural district matchup at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

