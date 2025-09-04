Whataburger Insight: New Century Administrator’s First Day Starts With Impromptu Breakfast Meeting

September 4, 2025

New Century Town Administrator Dave Murzin’s first day on the job started earlier than he had planned, meeting with local citizens at the Whataburger during breakfast.

“It was early, not even 7:30 when I got to Century, and I decided to stop by Whataburger for breakfast,” Murzin said. “Hey, I recognize you from NorthEscambia.com. Why don’t you come over and talk to these guys?”

He said the group consisted of longtime area residents who asked how Century could be restored to the vibrant community that they remember, with a solid local economy.

“They said we need industry in here,” he said. “And they understand that we need to do something for a speculative industrial building to lure that industry.”

Murzin said he spent the rest of the day, day one of his two-year contract, around town with Mayor Ben Boutwell learning about today’s Century and making a list of things to do.

“It’s a long list, and I’m still writing,” he quipped.

Pictured: New Century Town Administrator Dave Murzin after signing his employment contract Tuesday night at Century Town Hall. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

