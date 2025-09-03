Former Rep. Dave Murzin Inks Contract As Century’s First Town Administrator

Former state Rep. Dave Murzin signed his employment contract as Century’s first town administrator Tuesday night after the town council unanimously approved his employment.

He will be paid $112,000 per year plus benefits using funds allocated in the town’s annual budget.

Murzin represented District 2 in the Florida House from 2002 until 2010 when he was term-limited. Before serving in the Florida House, he was a legislative aide to Florida House Majority Leader Jerry Maygarden and then worked as Northwest Florida director for State Sen Greg Evers. In 2014, he made the shortlist of candidates for the Florida Public Service Commission.

He has extensive experience in legislative leadership, economic development, and disaster recovery, having worked closely with local governments across Northwest Florida. He currently is a director of First Place Partners, representing economic development in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“I’m ready to get to work to make Century a better place,” Murzin said Tuesday night.

“One of the things that originally brought us to the need for a town administrator was transparency,” Dynette Lewis, president of the Century Town Council, said Tuesday night. “That’s one of the things that we need — transparency. We need to know exactly what’s going on; we need somebody that’s able to dissect our items, break down the agenda items, and let us know what the recommendation is, and we need to know what the financial impact is.”

In a meeting last week, Florida Sen. Don Gaetz praised Murzin and Mayor Bggen Boutwell for being in a position to make progress for the town.

“Now I believe that Century has every reason to go forward and be progressive,” Gaetz said. “It is because we have Mayor (Ben) Boutwell and we have representative (Dave) Murzin. We have their city council who are getting things done and moving the city forward.”

Century interim town manager Howard Brown’s final day will be Friday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.