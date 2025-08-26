Senator Don Gaetz: ‘Century Has Every Reason To Go Forward’

Two years ago, if you had asked Florida Senator Don Gaetz if Century should be dissolved as a town, the answer would have been a resounding yes. But now his opinion has changed with different town leadership in place.

“If we were where we were two years ago, I’d be right at the front of the line, saying, let’s dissolve the city, let’s end the pain,” he said.

But now, the senator says he sees great hope for a future for Century.

“Now I believe that Century has every reason to go forward and be progressive,” Gaetz said. “It is because we have Mayor (Ben) Boutwell and we have representative (Dave) Murzin. We have their city council who are getting things done and moving the city forward.”

NorthEscambia.com sat down at the table Monday afternoon for a frank and honest conversation with Gaetz, his legislative aide Keri Pitzer, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, and former state representative Dave Murzin. Murzin is Century’s future administrator — the town council has voted to hire him and will consider a finalized employment contract on September 2.

Gaetz said the previous government turmoil in Century essentially prevented the Florida Legislature from investing state funds in Century, a turmoil that even led Gaetz’s counterpart in the Florida House, Rep. Michelle Salzman, to claw back millions of dollars in state grants.

“But now you have leadership, now you are more organized, now I want to see what we can bring to Century,” the statesman said.

The Escambia County Legislative Delegation — which is Gaetz, Salzman and Rep. Alex Andrade — will hear legislative asks from government and constituents in a September 9 meeting in Molino.

Boutwell said his top legislative asks would include funding to continue upgrading wastewater lift stations and paving. He said for too long Century has taken a band-aid approach and infrastructure needs a more serious approach.

“I think we are now going in the right direction with this town,” Boutwell said.

“I do too,” Gaetz interjected, adding that the onboarding of Murzin, a two-term state representative who was term-limited out, as administrator will be another major step forward for the town.

The mayor also said he would like to see a spec building in the town’s industrial park. A spec building is a building constructed without a specific tenant in mind to attract industries that are in need of immediate space.

“Everybody talks about needing building space, but no one ponies up and builds it,” Murzin said.

Gaetz cautioned that due to cuts in Florida’s budget, no municipality should expect legislative funding without the municipality providing some matching funds. “With no local match, the legislature is just going to brush it off the table,” he commented.

Century has once again been designated by FloridaCommerce as a Rural Community, which makes it eligible to have matching fund requirements waived for state programs and grants. It was recently reinstated after lapsing and was reinstated for the remainder of the year after Boutwell and Salzman went to work to regain the designation for the town. Gaetz said he would do all that he can to make sure Century remains a state-designated Rural Community.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured: Florida Sen. Don Gaetz (in the light-colored jacket) and his legislative aid met Monday afternoon with Century Mayor Ben Boutwell (in the white shirt) and Dave Murzin. The meeting was held at the Century Branch Library as air condition repairs at Century Town Hall continue. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.