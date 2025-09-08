Wahoos Close Out Road Slate With 4-1 Defeat

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (65-67) ended their last road trip of the 2025 season with a 4-1 defeat to the Biloxi Shuckers (70-62) on Sunday.

In a low-scoring affair, Biloxi starter Tyson Hardin and Pensacola righthander Jacob Miller (L, 3-7) matched zeroes through the first three innings of play. The Wahoos struck the run column first in the top of the fourth inning when first baseman Tony Bullard’s ground ball was mishandled by Shucker second baseman Eduardo Garcia with the bases loaded. With a 1-0 lead, the bases still loaded, and nobody out, Pensacola failed to score again against Biloxi reliever Jesus Broca (W, 1-1), who entered the game to record three unproductive outs and end the threat.

The Shuckers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. After two hits and a walk loaded the bases against Jacob Miller with two outs, Biloxi first baseman Blake Burke promptly hit a two-out grand slam to give the Shuckers a 4-1 lead.

Neither team scored again throughout the remainder of the contest. Former Wahoo righthander Austin Roberts (S, 2) closed out the ninth inning to finalize a 4-1 Pensacola defeat.

​​The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, September 9 when they begin their final series of the 2025 season versus the Columbus Clingstones.