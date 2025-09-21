Tate High Crowns Homecoming King Carson Hindsman

Carson Hindsman was crowned 2025 Tate High School homecoming king during the school’s prom Saturday night.

Other senior boy homecoming m court members were:

Connor Clemmons

Luke Estes

Gene Ham

Lawson Killingsworth

Nicholas Kontek

Trace Madden

Khalil Moftaqir

Kaven Powell

Evan Robinson

Brodie Smith

Lawson Theisen

Pictured top: Tate High School Homecoming King Carson Hindsman with Homecoming Queen Destiny Moorer at Saturday night’s prom in the Fryman Gym. Submitted photo. Pictured below: All of the senior boys in the homecoming court. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.