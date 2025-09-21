Tate High Crowns Homecoming King Carson Hindsman
September 21, 2025
Carson Hindsman was crowned 2025 Tate High School homecoming king during the school’s prom Saturday night.
Other senior boy homecoming m court members were:
- Connor Clemmons
- Luke Estes
- Gene Ham
- Lawson Killingsworth
- Nicholas Kontek
- Trace Madden
- Khalil Moftaqir
- Kaven Powell
- Evan Robinson
- Brodie Smith
- Lawson Theisen
RELATED STORY: Tate High School Crowns Homecoming Queen Destiny Moorer (With Photo Gallery)
Pictured top: Tate High School Homecoming King Carson Hindsman with Homecoming Queen Destiny Moorer at Saturday night’s prom in the Fryman Gym. Submitted photo. Pictured below: All of the senior boys in the homecoming court. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments