Photo Gallery: Tate High School Homecoming Parade
September 22, 2025
The Tate High School 2025 homecoming parade rolled through Pete Gindl Stadium Friday evening just before presentation of the homecoming court and the football team’s win over West Florida.
For a Tate Aggies homecoming parade photo gallery, click here.
NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.
