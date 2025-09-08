Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Conducts Highway 97 Enforcement Detail

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted an enforcement detail on Highway 97 last Friday morning in Walnut Hill, near the location of a five-vehicle crash in August that injured multiple people last month.

The unit set up at a Dollar General store on Highway 97 at South Highway 99, and in nearly two hours, they wrote two tickets—both to drivers on South Highway 99. One driver was traveling 64 mph in the 45 mph zone, and one was traveling 71 mph. There were no speeders clocked or ticketed on Highway 97.

Many drivers on Highway 97 were actually traveling below the 55 mph speed limit, and some were nearing 60 mph.

The ECSO said drivers can anticipate additional and ongoing speed enforcement on Highway 97 from Molino to the Alabama state line.

