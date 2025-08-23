Multiple People Injured In Five-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill
August 23, 2025
Multiple people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.
Eight people were injured, according to preliminary information from the scene, and two were airlifted to Pensacola Hospitals. At least one of the others was transported by Escambia County EMS with critical injuries.
The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 97 south of Ernest Ward Middle School.
Highway 97 was closed by the crash for several hours from Highway 99A (at Ernest Ward Middle School) to South Highway 99 (near Dollar General).
Due to the severity of some of the injuries in the crash, NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the involved vehicles until troopers make necessary family contacts and continues their investigation.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Multiple People Injured In Five-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill”
There’s not enough patrol on 97. I can set my cruise to 62 mph and I have people passing me like I’m sitting still, passing on double yellow lines. They do it because they know their chances of encountering a cop are slim to none.
I live on HWY 97, this road is absolutely terrifying. People drive upwards of 80 MPH and are constantly passing on corners and hills. No one slows down. My family of 6 was driving today when an ambulance was coming up behind us to this accident scene and cars weren’t even pulling over. Would love to see some more patrolling done out here.
I travel Hwy 97 alot. I’ve had 2 close calls on this road in the past month. Sure would like to see more ESCO on this road. They’re passing on hills and in curves. The straitaways are Indianapolis 500. Hate this. Hope everyone is OK. Prayers