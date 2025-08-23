Multiple People Injured In Five-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill

Multiple people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Eight people were injured, according to preliminary information from the scene, and two were airlifted to Pensacola Hospitals. At least one of the others was transported by Escambia County EMS with critical injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 97 south of Ernest Ward Middle School.

Highway 97 was closed by the crash for several hours from Highway 99A (at Ernest Ward Middle School) to South Highway 99 (near Dollar General).

Due to the severity of some of the injuries in the crash, NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the involved vehicles until troopers make necessary family contacts and continues their investigation.

