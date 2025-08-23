Multiple People Injured In Five-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill

August 23, 2025

Multiple people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Eight people were injured, according to preliminary information from the scene, and two were airlifted to Pensacola Hospitals. At least one of the others was transported by Escambia County EMS with critical injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 97 south of Ernest Ward Middle School.

Highway 97 was closed by the crash for several hours from Highway 99A (at Ernest Ward Middle School) to South Highway 99 (near Dollar General).

Due to the severity of some of the injuries in the crash, NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the involved vehicles until troopers make necessary family contacts and continues their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “Multiple People Injured In Five-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill”

  1. CK on August 23rd, 2025 11:10 pm

    There’s not enough patrol on 97. I can set my cruise to 62 mph and I have people passing me like I’m sitting still, passing on double yellow lines. They do it because they know their chances of encountering a cop are slim to none.

  2. Madison on August 23rd, 2025 10:46 pm

    I live on HWY 97, this road is absolutely terrifying. People drive upwards of 80 MPH and are constantly passing on corners and hills. No one slows down. My family of 6 was driving today when an ambulance was coming up behind us to this accident scene and cars weren’t even pulling over. Would love to see some more patrolling done out here.

  3. Laura Ellis on August 23rd, 2025 8:49 pm

    I travel Hwy 97 alot. I’ve had 2 close calls on this road in the past month. Sure would like to see more ESCO on this road. They’re passing on hills and in curves. The straitaways are Indianapolis 500. Hate this. Hope everyone is OK. Prayers





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 