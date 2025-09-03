Sheriff’s Office Seeks Two Suspects In Retail Boot Theft

September 3, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects in connection with alleged retail thefts from The Boot Store in late August.

Deputies said 50-year-old LaCarter Millionder and 49-year-old Angel Scott were caught on video taking merchandise from the store on August 22.

The store alleges that $1,000 in boots were stolen from the business on Pine Forest Road.

Deputies said Milloder already had active warrants for thefts and violation of community control, while Scott was already wanted on three active warrants for petit theft, which have now been upgraded to felonies.

The Boot Store originally alleged in a social media post that a third individual was involved in the thefts, but the ECSO said Tuesday that she was not.

“Upon reviewing the store’s video surveillance, it was determined that the white female previously posted to The Boot Store social media page as a ‘potential suspect’ was not involved in any theft and did not appear to be working in conjunction with Millionder and Scott,” the ECSO said in a statement.

Written by William Reynolds 

 