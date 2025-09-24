Local Students Gather For ‘See You At The Pole’ (With Photo Gallery)

Students across the North Escambia area gathered on Wednesday morning for the annual See You at the Pole event.

Students gathered before school began to pray in the non-denominational event. See You at the Pole is a national student-initiated, student-organized, and student-led event. Students prayed for their school, friends, teachers, government, and the nation.

At Tate High School, Senior Nick Kontek welcomed everyone and read from Habakkuk 3:2, the national verse for this year. Senior Carson Hindsman prayed for students all over the world who have little to no religious freedom. Junior Addie Manning prayed for Tate administration and faculty. Nick also prayed for the nation and government. He also reminded students to share the gospel with their loved ones. Carson also prayed specifically for Tate students, encouraging them and faculty to form small groups to pray for each other, and their friends and families. The event at Tate was sponsored by First Priority.

At Northview High School, the event was sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. During the event, students learned about the importance of reading the Bible and they gave thanks for and prayed about things in their personal and school lives.

The national See You at the Pole verse this year is: “I have heard all about you, Lord. I am filled with awe by your amazing works. In this time of our deep need, help us again as you did in years gone by. And in your anger, remember your mercy.” Habakkuk 3:2 (NLT).

School represented in the photo gallery include Bratt Elementary, Byrneville Elementary, Beulah Academy of Science, Ernest Ward Middle School, Northview High School and Tate High School.

NorthEscambia.com and submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

