American Idol Finalist Keyla Richardson Surprises Tate Yearbook Students At Wahoos Game

American Idol Top 3 finalist Keyla Richardson made a surprise appearance on Wednesday at a Pensacola Blue Wahoos Education Day game, attended by students from across Escambia County.

Members of the Tate High School Yearbook staff were there, and had a chance to meet Keyla and take a quick photo together.

Photos courtesy Tate High School Yearbook (above) and Olivia Lister/Tate High Yearbook (below) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.