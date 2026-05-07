American Idol Finalist Keyla Richardson Surprises Tate Yearbook Students At Wahoos Game

May 7, 2026

American Idol Top 3 finalist Keyla Richardson made a surprise appearance on Wednesday at a Pensacola Blue Wahoos Education Day game, attended by students from across Escambia County.

Members of the Tate High School Yearbook staff were there, and had a chance to meet Keyla and take a quick photo together.

Photos courtesy Tate High School Yearbook (above) and Olivia Lister/Tate High Yearbook (below) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 