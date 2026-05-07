It’s Official. The New Nine Mile Road Costco Is Set To Open In June.

It’s official. The Pensacola Costco on Nine Mile Road will open in June.

The wholesale retailer has now listed the store as opening in June on their website, but a specific date has not been finalized.

The 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces is located at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. It’s on several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

In April, the company listed numerous jobs available at the store. The jobs include tire installers, stockers, cashiers, pharmacy managers, cake decorators, deli clerks, food service, meat wrappers, and many more. Hourly employees begin at $20-$21 an hour, while some positions like pharmacy manager pay much more.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive: $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star: $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.

Pictured: The Costco store in Montgomery, Alabama. NorthEscambia.com file photo.