Escambia Woman Charged With Trafficking Meth, Heroin, And Fentanyl

An Escambia County woman was arrested on a list of felony drug offenses after a traffic stop in Ensley.

Misty Melissa Barfield, 49, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, intent to sell marijuana, possession of cocaine and a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Her arrest followed an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop on Ensley Street. Deputy said they located fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and various narcotics.