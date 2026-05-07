Thousands Attend American Idol Finalist Keyla Richardson Hometown Concert (With Photo Gallery)

Thousands turned out Wednesday night for a concert featuring Keyla Richardson, a Top 3 finalist on American Idol.

Keyla Fest was held at the Hunter Amphitheater with overflow seating in Blue Wahoos Stadium. The concert, a hometown parade, and more will be featured in next Monday night’s American Idol finale.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.







