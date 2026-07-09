Hot, Scattered Showers Thursday And Friday; Rain Likely For The Weekend

July 9, 2026

Hot temperatures in the lower 90s will pair with isolated afternoon storms for Thursday and Friday before a major shift in the weather pattern brings widespread rain to the area. A high-pressure system begins to weaken by Friday night, opening the door for a surge of tropical moisture. Rainfall chances skyrocket to 70 percent on Saturday and peak at a soaking 90 percent on Sunday and Monday. The heavy cloud cover and persistent downpours will offer some relief from the heat, knocking daytime highs down into the mid-to-lower 80s by early next week, though muggy conditions and evening storms will linger through Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 