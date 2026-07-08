Two Arrested In Connection With Downtown Pensacola Shooting That Killed One, Injured Six Others

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Pensacola that claimed one life and injured six others.

Nicholas Lilane Safford, 26, of Daphne, Alabama, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a weapon in public. Lillian Myllicen Meyers, 25, of Pensacola has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact. Pensacola Police say a shooter gave her one of the weapons used after she removed it from the scene. Both are being held without bond.

Pensacola Police have not yet made an arrest for homicide, and that at least three shooters were involved in the incident. The investigation is continuing.

The shooting during the early morning hours of July 5 claimed the life of 19-year-old Phillip Devon Monte Sheppard Jr., and all but one of the six other victims have been released from the hospital. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Monday that an ongoing feud led to the shooting.