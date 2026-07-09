Woman Accused of Snatching Cash From Man As He Was In A Fight Behind Century Store

A Flomaton woman is facing a felony charge after cellphone video surfaced showing her allegedly stealing cash from a man’s pocket while he was actively engaged in a physical brawl behind a local convenience store.

Lori Ann McCaw, 35, was arrested on a warrant charging her with robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $5,000.

The incident began on the evening of May 13, 2026, when Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a citizen flagging them down near Century Boulevard and Tedder Road. The victim was found bleeding from a gash on his forehead.

According to the arrest report, the victim claimed he had been confronted inside the Southern Pit Stop on Century Boulevard and agreed to go behind the building to settle the dispute. A physical altercation ensued, during which he claimed McCaw attacked him from behind, struck him with a blunt object, and took $2,880 from his wallet.

Initial store surveillance video reviewed by deputies painted a slightly different picture of the fight itself, showing the victim pursuing the other man with a wooden board pulled from a fence row before tackling him to the ground. Store footage did not clearly capture McCaw taking any money, and she initially denied touching the victim or taking any property under oath, claiming she was only at the business to pick up a friend.

While probable cause was initially found to charge the victim for his role in the fight, there was not enough evidence at the time to charge McCaw.

However, the investigation later took a turn when the victim provided law enforcement with a cellphone video captured by a bystander at the scene.

Upon reviewing the new footage, a deputy observed McCaw watching the two men fight on the ground. While the victim was pinned down, McCaw approached and pulled the wallet from his pocket. The video showed the victim kicking at her in a futile attempt to stop the theft. McCaw was then seen walking away, removing cash from the wallet, tossing the wallet back, and stuffing the money into her shirt before leaving the scene, according to the arrest report.

Based on the newly uncovered video evidence, a warrant was issued for her arrest.