Former Inmate Arrested After Allegedly Flying Contraband Drone Toward Holman Prison

A former inmate is back behind bars after allegedly attempting to fly a contraband-laden drone into Holman Correctional Facility last weekend.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Southern K-9 unit received a tip regarding an individual operating a drone from Interstate 65 toward the prison.

ADOC K-9 units, with assistance from the Atmore Police Department, responded to the area and apprehended the suspect, identified as former inmate Edward Knight. Knight, 42, was taken into custody without incident.

According to officials, the drone was carrying an attached package. Authorities were able to land the drone safely and confiscate the unauthorized cargo. Following an interview with ADOC agents, Knight was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of illegal drone operation.

The investigation quickly expanded beyond South Alabama. Agents discovered that Knight allegedly housed additional contraband at his residence on Springville Road in Birmingham. ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division, Narcotics unit, and K-9 officers subsequently executed a search warrant at the Birmingham apartment, gathering further evidence tied to the drone operation.

ADOC officials stated that the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be pending against Knight.