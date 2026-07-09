Four More Homers And A Big Inning Lead to Comeback Win For The Wahoos

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos completed their second consecutive come from behind win by a final score of 8-7 over the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Biscuits wasted no time getting the scoring going against Alex Williams. Two batters into the game, Montgomery took a 2-0 lead after a leadoff single from Austin Overn and a two-run home run off the bat of Brayden Taylor. An inning later, Taylor would strike again in the second inning when he brought home two more runs on a two-run single to give the Biscuits an early 4-0 lead.

Pensacola struck back in the third inning thanks to a Payton Green homer off of Biscuits starter Santiago Suarez. Green’s seventh blast made it a 4-1 game, and the Wahoos offense continued to chip away at Suarez to climb back into the game. They grabbed another run back in the 5th on an RBI single from Jay Beshears and then one more in the 7th courtesy of Connor Caskenette sending his third homer of the year out to left-center to bring the score to 4-3.

Santiago Suarez left in line for the win after pitching a career high 7.0 innings, but Livan Reinoso kept the Wahoos within a run, pitching a scoreless 6th and 7th. Kade Bragg (W, 5-2) entered to pitch the 8th and struggled through the bottom of Montgomery’s order. After retiring the first two batters on two pitches, the Biscuits added two insurance runs on Mac Horvath’s RBI-triple and Gregory Barrios’ RBI-single to bring the Biscuits lead to 6-3. But the Wahoos had been here before and were ready for the challenge.

Cam Cannarella led off with a walk and Cristian Hernández proceeded to absolutely demolish a 2-run blast into Pensacola Bay to bring the Wahoos within a run. Following a groundout, Fenwick Trimble got in on the home run action by launching a no-doubter to left-center field to tie things up at 6-6. Brandon Compton then singled and Connor Caskenette grounded into what looked like an inning ending double play, but he was called safe at first because first baseman Xavier Isaac brought his foot off the bag when making the catch. The safe call proved to be huge when Brendan Jones ripped a double off the top of the wall in center field to score Caskenette and give Pensacola a 7-6 lead. Payton Green added an insurance run on an RBI single.

Holt Jones (S, 2) gave up one run in the 9th, but ultimately locked down his second save of the year, securing the team’s second straight comeback victory with an 8-7 final. Andrew Lindsay (L, 1-1) was tagged with the loss for Montgomery and the Biscuits dropped to 39-44 overall and 4-10 in the second half while the Wahoos improved their record to 44-39 overall and 8-6 in the second half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Thursday.

written by Charlie Hobert