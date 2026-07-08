FPL Customers To Share $80 Million Refund Of Hurricane Storm Charges

Florida Power & Light customers will receive about $80 million in refunds stemming from charges imposed for storm restoration work from the 2024 hurricane season, state regulators determined Tuesday.

The Public Service Commission approved the refund, which will result in a one-month reduction in base rates to reflect any “revenue over-recovery” charges from FPL, which serves more than 12 million Floridians across 43 counties.

“Maintaining a reliable and resilient electric grid requires continued investment, and the commission’s review helps ensure customers pay only the reasonable and necessary costs of restoring service while supporting a reliable electric system for all Floridians,” PSC Chairwoman Gabriella Passidomo Smith said in a released statement.

The state utility regulators approved the initial $1.2 billion repair charge in December 2024, which added about $12 to the average monthly bill during 2025.

The recovery package aimed to cover power restoration costs for Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. The money also helped replenish a $150 million storm reserve fund.

Much of the projected costs — about $811.1 million — stemmed from restoring power after Hurricane Milton, which made landfall Oct. 9, 2024 as a Category 3 storm in Sarasota County before crossing the state.

FPL put its costs for Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that hit the Big Bend region in early August 2024, at $113.5 million. Hurricane Helene, a Category 3 storm that ran up the west coast before making landfall Sept. 26, 2024 in Taylor County, cost $157.8 million.

The approved package was deemed “interim,” as the commission noted in a release at the time that the charges were subject to a refund, with interest, pending further review once the total actual recovery costs were known.

In an agreement reached between FPL and the state Office of Public Counsel, the restoration work for Milton was later calculated at $774.4 million. The work for Helene came in at $167.6 million and the cost for Debby was $88.3 million.

by Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida

File photo.