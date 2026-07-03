No Charges To Be Filed After 2-Year-Old Rescued From Escambia County Septic Tank

We are learning more about a tragic event last Thursday in which a 2-year-old was rescued from a septic tank at a trailer park just north of East 10 Mile Road.

The incident occurred at a trailer park on Motley Court.

On Monday, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the child was playing outside as the mother was watering flowers. The mother turned around to discover the child missing, searched frantically, noticed the uncovered tank, and called the sheriff’s office to report the child missing. The sheriff’s office noted that the mother could not see inside the dark tank.

According to investigators, the tank was covered with a green plastic lid that was made of a lightweight plastic material—light enough that a 2-year-old child could lift it.

The toddler was flown to an area hospital after being rescued. On Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the child was still recovering.

The incident has been ruled accidental, and no charges have been filed.

Pictured: A 2-year-old child was rescued after apparently moving this lightweight plastic septic tank lid, seen in this photo obtained by NorthEscambia.com. The photo was taken after the incident and after the investigation was completed, and after the chairs and caution tape were placed. Click to enlarge.