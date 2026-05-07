Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Today

The next several days will bring a wet and active weather pattern to the region, characterized by high precipitation chances and occasional thunderstorms through Sunday. Thursday leads with a 90% chance of rain before drier air briefly settles in Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain consistent, with highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s and nighttime lows dipping into the 50s by early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. High near 79. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.