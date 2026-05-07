Century To Consider Accessory Dwellings, ‘Backyard Apartments’

The Town of Century will consider a new accessory apartment ordinance to expand housing options available to all property owners in the Town.

The town already allows accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which it calls accessory apartments. The town council will consider modifying the existing ordinance to allow more structures to qualify as accessory dwellings, with clear objective standards that town staff could administer. The current ordinance limits ADU size to 25% of the main structure size, subject to setback requirements (the minimum distance from property lines).

Accessory dwellings are commonly known as granny apartments, in-law suites, and backyard apartments.

According to Century Town Council President Dynette Lewis, current housing ordinances were written in the early 1990s and need to be updated, and council member Donnie Bass said he agrees.

It is estimated that the updates to the town’s housing ordinance will cost about $1,500 from the Emerald Coast Regional Council, which serves as the town’s planning organization. The final cost will be determined by the number of revisions and meetings needed for a final version. The town has applied for a grant to update all of its ordinances, but it’s not yet known if the grant will be awarded to the town.

“The Council should understand that expanding this provision would be a meaningful change to the character of Century. A larger accessory apartment allowance would affect every residential property in Town and could result in a significant number of new units over time. The Council should think carefully about what standards would apply including: lot size minimums, setback requirements, utility connections, maximum size, and whether the unit must be attached or could be detached,” planner Eric Christianson of ECRC wrote in a memo to the town.

It is estimated that the process could take three months or more.

The move to consider a new ADU ordinance came after applicants Dewane Thomas and Mary Jo Thomas Clark first requested to place a 14×54 mobile home next to an existing home at 354 Hilltop Road, a lot with a total size of 1.6 acres, and connect the mobile home with a breeze way to the existing 874 square foot primary home.

They told the council that they wanted to use the second structure for their elderly mother, who is suffering from serious medical issues. Their mother is currently living in Michigan, and they wanted to move her to Century during winter months to escape the “brutal” cold.

They requested a medical hardship exemption to allow the second structure, but no provision for a medical hardship exists in Century’s current ordinances. Christianson said adding a medical hardship process to the town’s ordinances would come at significant cost and time.

Pictured top: The Century Town Council considers options after receiving a request to permit an accessory dwelling unit. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.