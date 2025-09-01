Labor Day Closure Info (Including USPS, Schools And Trash Collection)
September 1, 2025
Here’s a look at Labor Day closures in Escambia County:
Escambia County
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
- Escambia County Administration
- Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Escambia County Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (all offices)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- ECAT will not run regular bus service, FlexTransit service, or UWF trolley service on Monday, Sept. 1.
- Pensacola Beach Trolleys will operate on Monday, Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. until midnight.
ECUA
- ECUA business offices will be closed.. Residential and Pensacola Beach commercial collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. However, mainland commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be collected one day later on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Town of Century
- All Town of Century offices will be closed.
Schools
All public schools in Escambia County are closed.
Banks
- Banks are closed on Monday. However, ATMs and digital banking will be open.
Mail, Package Delivery
- USPS does not deliver regular packages or mail on Labor Day. Priority mail will be delivered.
- Fedex and UPS do not offer delivery or package pick up or Labor Day
