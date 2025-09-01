Labor Day Closure Info (Including USPS, Schools And Trash Collection)

Here’s a look at Labor Day closures in Escambia County:

Escambia County

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (all offices)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Tax Collector

ECAT will not run regular bus service, FlexTransit service, or UWF trolley service on Monday, Sept. 1.

Pensacola Beach Trolleys will operate on Monday, Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. until midnight.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed.. Residential and Pensacola Beach commercial collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. However, mainland commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be collected one day later on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Town of Century

All Town of Century offices will be closed.

Schools

All public schools in Escambia County are closed.

Banks

Banks are closed on Monday. However, ATMs and digital banking will be open.

Mail, Package Delivery