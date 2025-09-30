Increasing Clouds For Tuesday, High Around 88

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.