High School Football Scoreboard
September 6, 2025
Here are Friday night football scores from the North Escambia area (along with two Thursday night scores).
FLORIDA
Freeport 48, Northview 43 [Story, photos...]
West Florida 34, Fort Walton Beach 14
Niceville 35, Pine Forest 14
Tallahassee Godby 42, Pensacola Catholic 28
Pace 59, Gulf Breeze 6
Baker 41, Central 6
Jay (Bye week)
Escambia (Bye week)
Navarre (Bye week)
Thursday Games
Tate 41, Pensacola High 0 [Story, photos...]
Milton 14, Washington 13
ALABAMA
Flomaton 28, Excel 7
Jackson 40, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
Escambia Academy 62, Springwood 0
T.R. Miller 35, Monroe County 8
St. Michael Catholic 43, W.S. Neal 29
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs fell to Freeport 48-43 Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
