Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 110 (I-110) Resurfacing from Interstate 10 (I-10) to U.S. 98 – The week of Sunday, Sept. 7, drivers will encounter an outside lane closure on the I-10 westbound ramp to access I-110 southbound (Exit 12). Crews will be performing drainage improvements on I-110 southbound near mile marker 6.

The week of Sunday, Sept. 7, drivers will encounter: U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, Sept. 7, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Beulah Road (S.R. 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 11, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for concrete work and shoulder stabilization operations.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Sunday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 12: I-10 east and westbound travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, between mile markers 10 and 12, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The length of the U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been permanently reduced to allow crews to complete construction activities. A concrete barrier wall and new pavement striping is in place to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction.

The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 12, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 12, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work and paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

o Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.

o Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 12.

o A new traffic pattern will be in place beginning Sunday, Sept. 7, on U.S. 98 from Oriole Beach Road to Greenbriar Parkway.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.