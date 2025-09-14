Flomaton Man Arrested In Century For Concealed Brass Knuckles

A Flomaton man was arrested in Century on weapons charges for brass knuckles.

Cody Alexander Leverette, 27, was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of loitering or prowling.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7600 block of Mayo Street for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies circulated the area, locating Leverette walking in a wooded area between Lodge Street and Alger Road before he scaled a six-foot tall privacy fence in the backyard of a home on Lodge Street. Deputies located him under a trailer, according to an arrest report.

When Leverette was searched, deputies reported finding a pocket knife, a short fixed blade knife, and two pairs of brass knuckles that were hidden between his pants and underwear.

The homeowner declined to press charges against Leverette for entering his property by scaling the privacy fence.

The report states Leverette has a previous felony conviction in Mississippi.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond Sunday morning due to a violation of probation charge in a previous weapon case.