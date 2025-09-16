FHP Conducts Speed Enforcement Operation On Highway 97

The Florida Highway Patrol conducted a speed enforcement detail last weekend on Highway 97 in North Escambia.

FHP Captain Jason King said the detail was “in response to citizens’ concerns about dangerous driving”.

In a two-hour timeframe Saturday morning, troopers conducted 10 traffic stops on vehicles exceeding the posted 55 mph speed limit between Highway 29 in Molino and the Alabama state line. King said no other violations were observed during the enforcement detail.

A fatality occurred last Friday morning on Highway 97 just before 7 a.m., and a two-vehicle crash about an hour later, and about 3.5 miles south on Highway 97, injured two people. There was also a five-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries that occurred in August on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

