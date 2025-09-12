Multiple People Injured In Highway 97 Crash

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 just north of Kansas Road Friday morning.

The crash involved a car and a pickup truck. It occurred just after 8:00 a.m. about 3.5 miles south of an unrelated fatal crash on Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

