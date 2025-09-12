Multiple People Injured In Highway 97 Crash
September 12, 2025
Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 just north of Kansas Road Friday morning.
The crash involved a car and a pickup truck. It occurred just after 8:00 a.m. about 3.5 miles south of an unrelated fatal crash on Highway 97.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.
RELATED STORY: Highway 97 Crash Claims One Man’s Life
NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Multiple People Injured In Highway 97 Crash”
MyGOD praying for the family
Praying for the family
97 since the casino AND nothing against the casino-I am a frequent goer—BUT it has always been the open road wind in your hair type speeding and MOST of all open road type thinking KNOWING they probably won’t get a ticket mentality