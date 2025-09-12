Highway 97 Crash Claims One Man’s Life

A two-vehicle collision claimed the life of a man Friday morning on Highway 97 near Davisville. A fully loaded dump truck and an SUV collided about a third of a mile south of Meadows Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities that the SUV driver crossed the center line into the path of the dump truck, and that the dump truck driver attempted to avoid a collision. After the crash, the dump truck overturned, spilling and estimated 20 tons of small gravel across the roadway.

The SUV driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the dump truck driver was airlifted by AirCare 2 helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. We will update this story when information is released. The roadway was expected to remain closed for hours between Nokomis Road and Meadows Road for the investigation and cleanup.

Photos of the SUV are being withheld by NorthEscambia.com until troopers are able to notify next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.