Highway 97 Crash Claims One Man’s Life
September 12, 2025
A two-vehicle collision claimed the life of a man Friday morning on Highway 97 near Davisville. A fully loaded dump truck and an SUV collided about a third of a mile south of Meadows Road shortly before 7 a.m.
Witnesses told authorities that the SUV driver crossed the center line into the path of the dump truck, and that the dump truck driver attempted to avoid a collision. After the crash, the dump truck overturned, spilling and estimated 20 tons of small gravel across the roadway.
The SUV driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the dump truck driver was airlifted by AirCare 2 helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. We will update this story when information is released. The roadway was expected to remain closed for hours between Nokomis Road and Meadows Road for the investigation and cleanup.
Photos of the SUV are being withheld by NorthEscambia.com until troopers are able to notify next of kin.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
10 Responses to “Highway 97 Crash Claims One Man’s Life”
The Highway Patrol is understaffed and unable to target these high crash percentage areas. Twenty-five years ago there were usually 5 or 6 Troopers working at any given time, now there is only 2 or three max. They even changed to 12 hour overlapping shifts in an effort to provide more road coverage during peak traffic times. This is a Legislative Problem as no new Trooper positions have been added in twenty years even as Florida’s population has nearly doubled.
I agree with John. I’ve seen it too many times. If you do the speed limit, traffic backs up behind you and impatient drivers will risk everything to pass and often not just teens but grown adults who should know better.
People would slow down and drive with caution things like this would not happen. I’ve been doing 60 and people pass me in very dangerous areas where they can’t see oncoming traffic and they don’t care. When that happens I slow down so they can pass me faster. When people drive like maniacs then people will get killed.
I’ve been passed when I’m doing the speed limit on a hill before hwy 164 they don’t care and they are crazy and putting people at risk because they’re in a hurry to go somewhere.
I travel this road frequently – many passing on double lines and on curves – no police presence. FHP and ESO need to patrol this road – they would make double their quota on tickets and perhaps save a few lives in the process.
Hwy 97 is a state Rd and I talked to a FHP officer about this very thing. He said they were very understaffed for our area
HWY 97 is full of impatient drivers who can’t wait to go over the yellow lines to pass others recklessly – even crossing the double yellow lines on curves and hills with no view of oncoming traffic. It has gotten worse the last few years. We need higher Sheriffs presence on that road. people need to start feeling it in their wallets $$$ before they kill themselves or others including teens going back and forth to school or work. The other bad thing is people doing rolling stops (or no stops!) from Hwy 4 turning unto Hwy 97; then they do 20 mph while traffic behind them is gaining on them at 55-60 mph! It seems no one was taught to come to full stops at Stop signs or red blinking lights or to properly gauge the speed of oncoming traffic which has the right of way.
So very sad.
It’s sad seeing these articles, 97 is claiming way to many lives. People need to be more mindful of the dangers they’re putting others and themselves in trying to shave a few minutes off their commute.
Chip simmons we need help on hwy 97 and both hwy 99’s north and south please sir.. This is a weekly thing up here.