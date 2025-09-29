Highway 97 Crash Claims Life Of 29-Year-Old Cantonment Man

A two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 97 near Davisville claimed the life of a 29-year old Cantonment man.

A fully loaded dump truck and an SUV collided about a third of a mile south of Meadows Road shortly before 7 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Cantonment man’s SUV was northbound on Highway 97 as the dump truck was traveling southbound when the SUV veered into the path of the dump truck. Troopers said the dump truck driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash. The dump truck overturned after the collision.

The Cantonment man was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the dump truck driver, a 62-year-old Pensacola man, was airlifted by AirCare 2 helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with minor injuries.

For more photos, click here.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours for the crash investigation and to clean up tons of small gravel that spilled from the dump truck.

RELATED STORY: Multiple People Injured In Highway 97 Crash

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.