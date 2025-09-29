Highway 97 Crash Claims Life Of 29-Year-Old Cantonment Man
September 12, 2025
A two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 97 near Davisville claimed the life of a 29-year old Cantonment man.
A fully loaded dump truck and an SUV collided about a third of a mile south of Meadows Road shortly before 7 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the Cantonment man’s SUV was northbound on Highway 97 as the dump truck was traveling southbound when the SUV veered into the path of the dump truck. Troopers said the dump truck driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash. The dump truck overturned after the collision.
The Cantonment man was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the dump truck driver, a 62-year-old Pensacola man, was airlifted by AirCare 2 helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with minor injuries.
Highway 97 was closed for several hours for the crash investigation and to clean up tons of small gravel that spilled from the dump truck.
Too many wrecks and fatalities on what many call Wooden Cross Highway
This was my daughter’s fiance and we are very heartbroken. This accident took a very humble and beautiful soul. We wasn’t there to know what took place but what I can say is this hwy is and always have been a dangerous hwy. Please be respectful for those of us that are grieving
@Dustin i say the same. I forbid my family to go on 97 someone needs to do something I tried to Google how many have died on 97 It won’t give me a number says contact FHP WE need a petition or something it’s so sad… praying for all the families
It don’t matter what speed your driving if can’t stay in your lane….
Derek, I don’t know if they were from Escambia or if they were brought in from other areas but there were NUMEROUS state troopers escorting two large tanks north on US 29 about the time this accident happened. There was also a county deputy vehicle going north at a high rate of speed with lights and siren. Just speculation but they could have been responding to this accident.
Everybody complaining about the speeders on hwy 97 yet from what I’ve read in this article speed didn’t have anything to do it. I drive that road almost everyday and I drive 55-60mph. It’s rare that I get passed by, it does happen but it’s rare. I come up behind people driving 45 in the 55mph way more often. Maybe, and hear me out, if those people would drive the speed limit maybe the others wouldn’t be in such a hurry. After sitting in a line of traffic for 30 minutes driving 10mph under the speed limit I understand why some of these people try to pass whenever the can.
2 wrecks in an hour’s time resulting in a fatality.
Apparently, the Sheriff’s Department’s elite traffic unit didn’t find anything as they sat at the Dollar General store parking lot after rush hour.
Maybe we need to get our state rep and senator to help out with FHP?
The Highway Patrol is understaffed and unable to target these high crash percentage areas. Twenty-five years ago there were usually 5 or 6 Troopers working at any given time, now there is only 2 or three max. They even changed to 12 hour overlapping shifts in an effort to provide more road coverage during peak traffic times. This is a Legislative Problem as no new Trooper positions have been added in twenty years even as Florida’s population has nearly doubled.
I agree with John. I’ve seen it too many times. If you do the speed limit, traffic backs up behind you and impatient drivers will risk everything to pass and often not just teens but grown adults who should know better.
People would slow down and drive with caution things like this would not happen. I’ve been doing 60 and people pass me in very dangerous areas where they can’t see oncoming traffic and they don’t care. When that happens I slow down so they can pass me faster. When people drive like maniacs then people will get killed.
I’ve been passed when I’m doing the speed limit on a hill before hwy 164 they don’t care and they are crazy and putting people at risk because they’re in a hurry to go somewhere.
I travel this road frequently – many passing on double lines and on curves – no police presence. FHP and ESO need to patrol this road – they would make double their quota on tickets and perhaps save a few lives in the process.
Hwy 97 is a state Rd and I talked to a FHP officer about this very thing. He said they were very understaffed for our area
HWY 97 is full of impatient drivers who can’t wait to go over the yellow lines to pass others recklessly – even crossing the double yellow lines on curves and hills with no view of oncoming traffic. It has gotten worse the last few years. We need higher Sheriffs presence on that road. people need to start feeling it in their wallets $$$ before they kill themselves or others including teens going back and forth to school or work. The other bad thing is people doing rolling stops (or no stops!) from Hwy 4 turning unto Hwy 97; then they do 20 mph while traffic behind them is gaining on them at 55-60 mph! It seems no one was taught to come to full stops at Stop signs or red blinking lights or to properly gauge the speed of oncoming traffic which has the right of way.
So very sad.
It’s sad seeing these articles, 97 is claiming way to many lives. People need to be more mindful of the dangers they’re putting others and themselves in trying to shave a few minutes off their commute.
Chip simmons we need help on hwy 97 and both hwy 99’s north and south please sir.. This is a weekly thing up here.