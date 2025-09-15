FDOT: Highway 97 To Be Resurfaced 2026; No Other Improvements Currently Funded

A $20.6 million project to resurface Highway 97 is set for 2026, and there may be a widening study forthcoming in the next few years, but there are no other improvements or safety improvements planned for the state road that has seen several major crashes and a fatality in recent weeks, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The fatality was last Friday morning just before 7 a.m, and two-vehicle crash about an hour later and 3.5 miles south on Highway 97 injured two people. Both crashes, and a five-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries in August, were blamed on drivers that failed to remain in their lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After the Friday crashes, NorthEscambia.com asked FDOT if there are any plans in place for the two-lane roadway.

The state funded $79,997 for preliminary engineering in 2025, and approved funding is in place for a $20,650,022 resurfacing from Highway 29 in Molino north to the Alabama state line. The state is funding $11,436,602 of the 22-mile project along with $9,213,420 in federal dollars.

Ian Satter, public information director for FDOT District 3, said on Friday that for the next five years, there are currently no other planned or funded improvements or safety studies for Highway 97.

Four Lane Highway 97?

A Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study on expanding Highway 97 to four lanes is number six of ten capacity project priorities adopted this year by the Regional Rural Transportation Plan (RRTP) for 2025. That list is forwarded to FDOT as requested priorities — essentially a wish list — for the study in advance of any consideration of the actual work. However, inclusion does not mean FDOT, will or will not seek funding for a project.

The current FDOT Adopted Five-Year Work Program covers Fiscal Years 2026 through 2030 (projects programmed July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2030) and was adopted on July 1, 2025.

The process of approving and legislatively funding new items for the Five-Year Work Program includes multiple lengthy steps, Satter said. (The process is illustrated below). As part of the development process, each FDOT District coordinates with the local Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) in urbanized areas and county governments in rural areas.

FDOT District 3, which includes 16 counties across Northwest Florida, will begin the process in mid-October.

NorthEscambia.com photos and graphic, click to enlarge.