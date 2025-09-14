Escambia Man Gets Federal Prison For Possessing Stolen Mail

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for mail theft.

Rashaad Tariq Lee, 31, was sentenced to 25 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of stolen mail and means of identification.

On February 22, 2024, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search warrant at an apartment Lee resided at and obtained through fraud, utilizing a senior citizen’s identity. Law enforcement located stolen mail, counterfeiting tools, and identification for individuals’ including driver’s licenses, social security cards, stolen and counterfeit checks. Investigators identified 71 additional victims based on the items located and seized from the residence.

“I truly appreciate the outstanding investigative work by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that put an end to this offender’s fraud and theft schemes,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin said. “Mail theft and identity theft has a devastating impact on the victims of such crimes, and my office will aggressively pursue prosecutions to ensure offenders face maximum consequences for the harm they have caused.”

“This prosecution sends the message that mail theft will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be held accountable,” said Acting Inspector in Charge, Bladismir Rojo, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Miami Division. “The Postal Inspection Service will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue criminals who victimize postal customers.”

“Teamwork delivers results,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “Through our partnership with the US Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a suspect in a stolen mail and ID case has been sentenced to 25 months. If you steal from our community, you will face justice.”

Lee’s imprisonment will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release, meaning if he violates any of the conditions of his supervision, he will potentially face an additional period of incarceration.

The case was investigated jointly by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.