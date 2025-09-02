Century Man Sentenced After DUI, Fleeing Crash, And Driving Home

A Century man was sentenced for fleeing a DUI crash and driving home in a case brought by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Willie Eugene Cottrell, now 68, was sentenced to 12 months probation for DUI and was cited for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and his driver’s license was also suspended for 12 months.

On June 6, Cottrell veered off the road, overturned his Nissan Versa, and hit a wire fence on Highway 4A near Bass Road, according to an FHP report. The vehicle made at least one rotation before coming to a final rest on its tires. Cottrell then called 911, and Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

He became verbally abusive to EMS personnel in the back of an ambulance and fled through the rear doors, according to an arrest report, before getting back in his Nissan and driving home about 1.5 miles to his residence on Backwoods Road.

A trooper responded to his residence, noting he smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words. He refused a field sobriety test, but the trooper said his impairment from alcohol “was extreme and obvious” and placed him under arrest. Cottrell later provided two breath samples, both showing a breath alcohol content of 0.164, over twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the arrest report.