Century Changing Sanitation Providers For the First Time In 30 Years

For the first time in about 30 years, the Town of Century is poised to change sanitation providers in December, but the impact on citizen rates remains to be seen.

Without accepting bids, Century had continued to renew an agreement with annual increases with Republic Services. This year, however, the town sought a new provider. They received bids from two companies — BFI Waste Services, dba Republic Services of Escambia County, and Waste Pro of Florida.

An evaluation committee ranked Waste Pro significantly higher than Republic Services, with average scores of 93.5 and 72.3, respectively.

“Waste Pro of Florida, Inc. consistently scored the highest across all evaluators, with strengths in cost proposal, service plan, equipment, and community engagement,” according to a town document. “Republic Services was evaluated as adequate but with key weaknesses: missing a commercial pricing proposal, incomplete forms, and a weaker overall service plan.”

Currently, Republic collects weekly trash in Century, but the town provides all other sanitation services, including bulk waste and yard waste. Citizens pay $27.41, while the town pays Republic about $18; the difference compensates the town for the costs associated with the bulk and yard waste collections and disposals.

For the period beginning December 1, Republic bid $18.13 each for the approximately 700 containers collected weekly in Century.

Republic did not submit bids for the other services requested by the town, including recycling, yard waste, and bulk waste. Republic’s Robert Schultz told the council that his company is not equipped to provide those services in the local market.

Waste Pro’s bid was slightly higher at $19 per container for residential waste only, or $40 to include household waste, yard waste, bulk waste, and recycling — higher than the $27.41 currently paid by citizens. However, Waste Pro stated they could lower that price by altering the services provided, particularly by eliminating recycling.

This week, the Century Town Council voted 5-0 to affirm the evaluation committee’s recommendation of Waste Pro and authorized Mayor Ben Boutwell to negotiate a final franchise agreement. The changeover date between Republic and Waste Pro should be December 1. Both companies have committed to making the transition seamless for residents.

No other sanitation companies in the area submitted a bid, including the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA), which provides residential sanitation collection in the remainder of unincorporated Escambia County.

Pictured: The Century Town Council met this week. Also pictured: The Council heard rom representatives from Republic Services (inset above) and Waste Pro (below). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.