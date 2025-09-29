Bicycling Walnut Hill Woman Charged With Felony Fentanyl Possession

A Walnut Hill woman on a bicycle was arrested and charged fentanyl possession after a routine traffic stop on Plantation Road led to discovery of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

While on patrol a deputy observed a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Donnie Joe Taylor, riding a bicycle that lacked the required red light on the rear. After initiating a stop near the Margarita Fusion bar, the officer requested identification.

According to the arrest report, Taylor initially declined to provide information but eventually cooperated. She was then asked for permission to search a white bag she was wearing, but she admitted to recent Fentanyl use and instead granted permission to search a small black pouch hanging from a lanyard around her neck.

Inside the black pouch, the officer located a piece of tin foil with burn marks, two blue cotton swabs, a used syringe, and a white powdered substance. Taylor admitted the tin foil was drug paraphernalia, and the powdered substance later field-tested positive for fentanyl, the report states.

Taylor was charged with third degree felony possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl). She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set $2,500.