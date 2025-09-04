Armed Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Possessing And Distributing Fentanyl In Escambia County

September 4, 2025

An armed drug trafficker has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing fentanyl in Escambia County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Corderrius Terrelle McShane, 38, pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I applaud the excellent work of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our federal ATF and DEA agents to make our community safer by getting this dangerous individual off the streets,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.

Court documents showed McShane distributed 55.6 grams of fentanyl in November of 2024. Also, that same month, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle McShane was driving, during which officers located over 230 grams of fentanyl and a loaded firearm. McShane has prior felony convictions for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting law enforcement with violence, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McShane faces up to life imprisonment, and a lifetime of supervision upon release.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 