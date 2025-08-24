White’s Start Spoiled In Late Loss To Clingstones

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their third game in a row to the Columbus Clingstones on Saturday night, falling 4-1 despite a strong start from Thomas White.

White, the top prospect in the Marlins organization, worked 4.2 scoreless innings and struck out seven batters to lower his Double-A ERA to 1.79 in nine starts. Though he tied a career-high with four walks, the lefty stranded seven runners on base in the first four innings to keep out of trouble.

The Blue Wahoos scored their lone run in the second inning off Clingstones starter Brian Moran, turning a Mark Coley II single and stolen base into a 1-0 lead thanks to a pair of passed balls from Columbus catcher Adam Zebrowski.

Despite many opportunities to grow their lead, the Blue Wahoos went 0-for-10 with men in scoring position. Their inability to add on came back to haunt them in the seventh, when Zebrowski laced a two-out RBI single to left field off Nigel Belgrave (L, 5-2) to tie the game 1-1.

After Tyler LaPorte (W, 1-3) worked around a leadoff Jared Serna double to keep the game tied in the top of the eighth, Belgrave ran into more trouble in the bottom half of the inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Patrick Clohisy, who lined a three-run triple into the right field corner for a 4-1 Clingstones lead.

Rolddy Muñoz (S, 6) pitched around a two-out walk to save the game in the ninth, sending the Blue Wahoos to their third consecutive loss.

With the defeat, the Blue Wahoos saw their lead over the second-place Montgomery Biscuits shrink to 1.0 game in the second-half division race. There are 20 games remaining in the regular season.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Clingstones on Sunday afternoon.