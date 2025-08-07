Wahoos Fall 11-5 To The Montgomery Biscuits

August 7, 2025

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos welcomed a host of new arrivals to their roster on Wednesday, but saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with an 11-5 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

After six players were added to Pensacola’s roster on Tuesday in advance of a game that was postponed, four made their Double-A debuts in the series opener. Eric Rataczak was 1-for-3 with an RBI double, Payton Green was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Colby Shade was 1-for-4 with a double, and Colby Martin struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 debut relief inning.

The Biscuits jumped ahead 3-0 in the first, bringing home Colton Ledbetter on a catcher throwing error and scoring two more on a Tatem Levins double.

The Blue Wahoos chipped away at the deficit, scoring a run in the third inning on Rataczak’s RBI double and another in the top of the fourth when Fenwick Trimble doubled and scored on an errant throw on Green’s steal of second.
Pensacola starter Alex Williams (L, 3-2) ran into trouble in the fourth, facing five batters without recording an out before being lifted. Two-run singles from Homer Bush Jr. and Jadher Areinamo were followed by a Will Simpson two-run double, adding up to a six-run inning and a 9-2 Biscuits lead.

That would be more than enough for Montgomery starter Ty Cummings (W, 5-2), who worked 6.2 innings of three-run ball. Michael Snyder laced an RBI single, his third hit of the game, to give the Blue Wahoos a run back in the seventh, but a promising rally in the eighth yielded only two runs as the Biscuits bullpen successfully protected the comfortable lead for an 11-5 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Thursday with a doubleheader, making up Tuesday’s rainout with a pair of seven-inning games.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 