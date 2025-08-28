Sunny Thursday, Rain Chance Increases Into Friday

August 28, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Labor Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

