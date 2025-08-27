Sunny, Middle 80s Wednesday, Lower 60s Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Labor Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.